Thailand decriminalises marijuana for non-recreational use

BANGKOK: Thailand has become the first Asian country to remove marijuana from its narcotics list and allow people to grow the plant at home.

Starting today, the government has removed certain parts and extracts of the marijuana plant (except flowers and inflorescences) from the list of the controlled narcotics of Category 5, under the Narcotics Act 1979, so that it can be used for medical purposes.

However, recreational use of marijuana, also known as cannabis and ganja, is still banned.

With Thailand’s move to decriminalise marijuana, nearly 100,000 people today rushed to sign up for government app PlookGanja to grow the plant, and an alternative portal has been set up following the overwhelming response.

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration Secretary-General Dr Paisarn Dunkum said the app was downloaded more than 50,000 times today.

He warned that the certification can be revoked immediately if growers fail to comply with the regulations.

“The public can apply to grow cannabis for household use only. For non-household use, it requires official permission,” he said.

Besides that, 1,000 cannabis plants would be distributed for free to the people in Buriram, starting tomorrow.

Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the giveaway is a prelude to a nationwide campaign to hand 1 million cannabis plants to encourage people to grow the plant at home for cooking and medical use.

Meanwhile, Corrections Department deputy director-general Thawatchai Chaiwat said some 3,000 prisoners serving jail terms in single cannabis offences were released today following the de-listing of cannabis from the narcotics list.

Justice Ministry said all 7,488 marijuana cases in court would also be dismissed along with all cases pending investigations by police, reported The Nation news portal.

Cannabis-infused food, drinks and snacks are the latest hit in town as Thailand decriminalises cannabis starting today. — Bernama