Thailand detects first Covid XAY.2 variant

BANGKOK: Thailand has reported its first case of the new Covid variant, XAY.2.

Director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, Dr Supakit Sirilak said the XAY.2 is a combination of AY.45, a sub-variant of the Delta strain, and the Omicron BA.4/5 sub-variant.

To date, there are 344 reported cases of XAY.2 globally.

“We are closely monitoring the mutations of the virus in the kingdom,” he said.

He added that the patient who caught XAY.2 did not experience serious symptoms and has fully recovered.

Meanwhile, Dr Supakit said the highly transmissible Omicron XBB.1.5 variant, which has been spreading extensively in the United States, has not yet been detected in Thailand.

“The dominant sub-variant found in Thailand is Omicron BN.1.3, a descendent of BA.2.75,” he said.

Dr Supakit urged the public to get booster shots especially those vaccinated more than four months ago to enhance immunity and reduce the risk of infection and severity. - Bernama