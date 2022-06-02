Thailand expects to receive 7-10 million foreign tourists this year

BANGKOK: Thailand is expected to receive seven to 10 million foreign tourists this year with the easing of the Covid-19 restrictions in the country, said the Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Yuthasak Supasorn.

He said about 1.3 million foreign tourists visited Thailand in the first five months of this year.

Of the arrivals during the period, tourists from India top the list with 123,606 arrivals, followed by the United Kingdom (96,323), Malaysia (78,523), Germany (77,707), and the United States (72,482).

Yuthasak said more than 530,000 tourists entered Thailand in May alone after the government scrapped the quarantine-free ‘Test & Go’ scheme.

“We are targeting 1.5 million tourists to visit Thailand during the low season, starting June to September. We hope to welcome more than 1 million tourists from October to December and to achieve the target of seven to 10 million arrivals this year,” he said.

According to TAT, fully-vaccinated foreign tourists are free to go anywhere in the country upon arriving in Thailand.

Unvaccinated foreign tourists or those who are not fully vaccinated are not required to undergo quarantine from June 1, but they must upload proof of a negative RT-PCR result or professional ATK within 72 hours of travel via Thailand Pass.

Starting June 1, all foreign travellers entering Thailand must apply for Thailand Pass; and once all essential details have been completed via the system, a QR code will automatically be issued.

All travellers are required to present medical insurance with a coverage of at least US$10,000. - Bernama