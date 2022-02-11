Thailand express condolences after South Korea stampede

BANGKOK: Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan o-cha conveyed condolences to the people of South Korea after more than 150 people were killed in a stampede in Itaewon district, Seoul.

“I am extremely saddened to learn of the Halloween stampede at Itaewon di.strict on Oct 29 in Seoul, which resulted in the loss of many lives, including a Thai national.

“On behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the people of Thailand, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to you, and through you, to the people of the Republic of Korea and the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Our thoughts are also with those injured for a speedy recovery,” he said in a statement.

Prayuth said he is confident under South Korea’s President Yoon Suk-yeol’s leadership and supervision, the situation to normalcy in due time.

“We in Thailand stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Don Pramudwinai also sent a message of condolence to his counterpart, Park Jin.

“As the Republic of Korea observes a national mourning period, we send our support and encouragement to the Republic of Korea and her people in overcoming this difficult moment,” he said.

More than 150 people were killed in a deadly stampede during a Halloween celebration in Seoul’s Itaewon district on Oct 29.

A 27-year-old Thai student who went to South Korea to study Korean were among the 154 people killed on Saturday. - Bernama