Thailand eyes 1 million tourists during high season from Nov to March

BANGKOK: Thailand is eyeing to attract more than 1 million tourists during high season from November to March, as the kingdom begins its quarantine-free travel arrangement on November 1 to visitors from 46 countries and territories.

In a statement, Government Spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expected tourism activities next year to generate at least 50 per cent of the revenue earned in 2019 (about 2 trillion baht), and at least 80 percent of the revenue earned in 2019 for the year 2023.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic Thailand received nearly 40 million foreign visitors who spent 1.91 trillion baht in 2019.

In bid to curb the spread of Covid-19, Thailand imposed strict quarantine requirement. Last year, the foreign tourist arrivals dropped 83 percent to 6.7 million and foreign tourist receipts stood at a mere 332 billion baht

Starting Nov 1, Thailand is to welcome fully vaccinated visitors from 46 low-risk countries and territories including Malaysia with the visitors exempted from quarantine.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has finalised the list of countries and territories. It is due to be updated on Dec 1 and Jan 1.

Under the quarantine free travel arrangement, fully vaccinated travellers arriving by air and who test negative for Covid-19 are free visit other provinces in the kingdom.

Also, it is compulsory for all travellers entering Thailand to purchase a medical insurance with minimum coverage of US$50,000 and show a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test result 72 hours before travelling to the country.

Over the last 24 hours, Thailand recorded 9,351 new Covid-19 cases and 56 deaths, bringing the total infections tin the kingdom to 1,850,482 and 18,755 fatalities. — Bernama