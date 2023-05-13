Thailand GE: EC targets more than 80 per cent voter turnout

BANGKOK: The Election Commission of Thailand expects 80 per cent of some 52 million eligible voters to cast their ballots on Sunday.

Voting will start at 8 am (local time) and will end at 5 pm on Sunday.

Voters will elect a new 500-seat house of representatives for the next four years. There are 400 seats for winning constituency candidates and 100 party seats allocated on a proportional representation basis.

Last Sunday, more than 90 per cent of the approximately 2.3 million people who registered for early voting turned out to vote.

The EC said that it expects to release 95 per cent of unofficial results by 11pm.

Meanwhile, all campaigning activities come to a close at 6 pm (local time) today.

In their final push, political parties were urging for voters to come out to vote.

The election is the first to take place since the youth-led mass protests of 2020 and only the second since the military coup in 2014 that witnessed the removal of an elected government.— Bernama