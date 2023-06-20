Thailand-initiated talks are necessary to protect its borders and people

BANGKOK: Thailand said that hosting the informal talks on Myanmar on Monday was important to defend its borders and citizens, in addition to seeking measures to put a stop to the bloodshed in the junta-ruled country.

High-level delegates from Myanmar, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Vietnam, India, and China attended the informal conference, which was conducted outside of the ASEAN framework said Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, adding that everything went well.

“Thailand suffers more than other nations do because of its lengthy 2,000 km shared border. That is why the talks are initiated to find solutions for the prolonged problem,” he told reporters today at Government House.

The informal negotiations were started on Monday in Pattaya by the caretaker administration of Thailand.

Three key ASEAN member states – Malaysia, Singapore, and Indonesia have indicated they will not be joining the meeting which was held in Pattaya.

According to Don, the meeting also explored fresh concerns and subjects but he did not disclose the specifics.

Participating nations requested further meetings of this nature in the future, he added. This is the second time Thailand has hosted such informal meetings.

Yesterday’s informal meeting was also attended by the foreign minister of Myanmar, Than Swe, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.

“The participants discussed opinions on topics pertaining to the situation in Myanmar during the informal sessions.

“Than Swe briefed the meeting on Myanmar’s cooperation with ASEAN for implementing the ASEAN five-point consensus, building peace and stability, and restoring democracy in line with the State Administration Council’s Five Points Roadmap,“ the statement read.

In order to assist ASEAN’s attempts to put a stop to the bloodshed in the neighbouring nation run by a junta, Thailand’s caretaker government convened an informal conference on Monday with countries concerned by the crisis in Myanmar.

Don said in a letter that the purpose of the gathering was “to fully re-engage Myanmar at the leaders’ level.”-Bernama