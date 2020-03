BANGKOK: Thailand has released measures for travellers visiting the kingdom in its fight to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in a statement, said the measures were issued by the Department of Disease Control (DDC), Ministry of Public Health, which categorised travellers arriving in Thailand into three groups for different levels of surveillance.

They are from disease infected zones, countries with ongoing local transmission and from other destinations.

For travellers from disease infected zones, namely, China, Italy, Iran, South Korea, Macau and Hong Kong, they are required to apply for a visa before entering Thailand and undergo mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arrival.

“At the time of check-in, the passengers need to present a health certificate to establish they are free of Covid-19, failing which they will be denied boarding.

“Upon arrival in Thailand, the passengers, including those who transit for at least 12 hours at an airport in a disease infected zone or who passed through immigration in countries and territories in disease infected zones must undergo entry screening and provide information to the officer at the Quarantine Office,” it said.

For transit passengers, TAT, said they are required to exercise social distancing and only stay in the area near the gate.

For travellers undergoing the 14-day mandatory quarantine, they are required to record and monitor their own symptoms strictly, with a surveillance officer to closely monitor their symptoms, it said.

For travellers arriving from destinations with on-going local transmission of Covid-19, TAT said they are required to be under observation and self-monitoring (supervision without quarantine) during the 14-day incubation period, where their symptoms will be closely monitored by a surveillance officer.

On March 13, the Public Health Ministry updated the list of countries with ongoing transmission, which now include Japan, France, Spain, Switzerland, Germany, Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, the United Kingdom and United States of America.

“If a traveller feels sick or suspects that she/he has a fever accompanied by at least one of the symptoms, such as cough, runny nose, sore throat, and shortness of breath within 14 days of arrival into Thailand, they must inform a disease control officer immediately to be tested, treated, clinically diagnosed, isolated or quarantined,” it said.

Meanwhile, for travellers from other destinations, TAT said they will undergo usual entry and exit screening.

“They are advised to strictly follow health recommendations, like avoid going to crowded places; avoid staying close to people who have respiratory disease symptoms, and take measures to eat cooked food, use serving spoons, wash hands and wear cloth masks to prevent contracting the disease,” it said.

To date, Thailand has recorded 82 Covid-19 cases with one fatality. Forty-six patients are still being treated in hospitals while 35 have been discharged. — Bernama