Thailand, Malaysia strengthen border cooperation

NARATHIWAT: Thailand and Malaysia committed to strengthen cooperation in border development, security, trade, and investment in the southern border provinces of Thailand and the northern states of Malaysia.

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsuthin who visited Kelantan on Friday said there were proposal to build a second bridge linking Sg Kolok, Narathiwat and Rantau Panjang, Kelantan.

Somsak who is also Justice Minister said there were discussions with relevant agencies and private sector to set up halal food centre, new private hospital and an international university in the southern provinces.

“New infrastructure and development along the Thailand-Malaysia border will boost border trade.

“I hope his visit (to Kelantan) will help to restore relations between the two countries,” he said.

He added that it was the first high-level visit by a Thai official in ten years.

Meanwhile, Somsak also met and held discussion with Kelantan Police chief Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun today on security cooperation.

“Malaysian Police hope to intensify efforts to crack down on the smuggling of illegal workers and drug trafficking across the border,” he said.-Bernama