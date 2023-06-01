Thailand: No Covid-19 tests for tourist arrivals

BANGKOK: Thailand would not require tourists – including from China – to undergo pre-departure COVID-19 test.

Despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in China, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said all travellers entering the kingdom must be treated equally.

He said tourists entering the kingdom must show proof of at least two dose of vaccinations.

“Thailand is a major tourist destination. Therefore, these measures are necessary.

“There will be no special measures for travellers entering the kingdom because all travellers entering Thailand must be treated the same,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

Anutin said travellers who will be travelling to Thailand must provide proof of insurance.

“It is to ensure that they can meet the costs of their treatment if their test in Thailand is positive,” he said.

Earlier today, he co-chaired a meeting with the Transport Minister and the Tourism and Sports Minister.

China, which has long pursued a zero-COVID policy, announced the relaxation of its inbound quarantine measures starting Jan 8.

Canada, the United States, Japan and France are among the countries that have imposed new rules requiring travellers from China to provide negative COVID-19 tests following the increasing cases in China.

Anutin said the ministries also agreed that tourists who wish to get COVID-19 booster shot in Thailand can do so.

However, he said tourists would bear the cost as the Thai Government has no policy on the provision of free vaccinations to tourists.

Thailand is hoping for a recovery of its tourism sector and is projecting at least 20 million tourists generating tourism receipts of 2.38 trillion baht (US$64.5 billion) this year – excluding Chinese tourists.

After China relaxed many of its stringent COVID restrictions starting Jan 8, Thailand revised its targets to receive at least 25 million tourists including Chinese tourists. - Bernama