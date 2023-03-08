Thailand police seek PDRM’s help to trace the owners of the fireworks warehouse in Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT: Thai police have sought the help of Malaysian police to track down the owners of a firecracker and explosives storage warehouse that exploded in an incident at Mundok, Sungai Kolok, Narathiwat.

The two of them, a man and a woman, both aged 42, were believed to have fled to Malaysia before the incident.

Thai Deputy Police Chief Lt Gen Surachate Hakpar said the police have issued arrest warrants for the two individuals, who are both Thai nationals.

“We will contact the Royal Malaysian Police to help track down the two warehouse owners,“ he said.

A total of 12 people died and 300 were injured in the explosion incident at the firecrackers and fireworks storage warehouse on July 29.

Nine victims have since been laid to rest while the remaining three are currently awaiting the outcomes of DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) tests.

According to figures from the Narathiwat Regional Office, the incident which took place around 3.05 pm (local time) destroyed or damaged 681 properties, including homes, businesses, and schools.

More than 3,000 people from 681 households were impacted by the explosion, which also resulted in the destruction of 41 cars and 27 motorbikes.

The two warehouse owners had alerted the police that they would surrender on August 1 but failed to do so before arrest warrants were filed against them, according to Narathiwat Police Chief Maj Gen Anuruth Imarb.

On July 27, the two warehouse owners left for Hatyai, and they reportedly entered Malaysia via the Sadao-Bukit Kayu bridge two days later.-Bernama