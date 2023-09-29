Thailand proposes more border checkpoints with Malaysia to boost trade and connectivity

BANGKOK: Thailand has proposed establishing more border checkpoints along its shared border with Malaysia in a bid to spur cross-border trade, development, and increase in connectivity and people-to-people links.

The proposal was made during a recent meeting between Thai House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha and Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel when both discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation.

Wan Muhamad Noor proposed the opening of new border checkpoint in Kabang District in Yala Province, which will connect to northern state of Kedah in Malaysia.

“A new border checkpoint with Malaysia strengthens our close ties and increases border trade.

“I will urge the government to move this project forward,” he said in a statement.

Wan Muhamad Noor also thanked the Malaysian government for taking care of Thai students as well as Thais working in Malaysia.

He is also looking forward to the official visit of the new Thai prime minister to Malaysia in the near future.

The two Prime Ministers will have the chance to meet and continue their conversation from their recent meeting in New York on the sidelines of the United Nation General Assembly.

During the meeting, Jojie also informed Wan Muhamad Noor of the various projects along the border which have been agreed upon such as the second Friendship bridge between Rantau Panjang- Sungei Kolok, and the realignment of the roads linking Sadao and Bukit Kayu Hitam.

He also commented that the sea link using ferry between Tammalang Pier in Satun and Langkawi need to be further developed.

“Thailand and Malaysia have very good relations with each other in terms of politics, economy and socio-cultural.

“Both countries are actively working together to promote trade and investment especially in the border areas which accounts for almost 40 per cent of the total bilateral trade in 2022,” he said.

Jojie also expressed hope that Wan Muhamad Noor will be able to make an official visit to Malaysia in the near future.-Bernama