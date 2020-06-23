Thailand provides more assistance for airlines

BANGKOK: The Civil Aviation Board increased assistance for airlines affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) including waived parking charges.

Thai News Agency (TNA) reported that Chula Sukmanop, director-general of the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand, said that the board headed by Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob approved the second-phase assistance package for airlines which included waived parking charges for all airlines that were unable to operate due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Earlier the charges were halved. The new measure will continue until the crisis improves.

Besides, the Civil Aviation Board increased the number of Covid-19-affected countries from which airlines received assistance relating to parking charges and airport usage fees.

The number earlier covered 10 countries and a territory namely South Korea, China, Macao, Hong Kong, Italy, Iran, Malaysia, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia and Myanmar.

The expanded assistance covers all countries from which airlines visit Thailand, TNA’s report said. — Bernama