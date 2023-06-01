Thailand publishes cannabis guideline

BANGKOK: Thailand has published a visitor’s guideline on the dos and don’ts of cannabis use and possession in the Kingdom.

The English-language infographic “10 Things Tourists Need to Know about Cannabis in Thailand” which was published on the Public Health Ministry’s website, among others highlighted that “Smoking cannabis in public spaces, including schools and shopping malls, is illegal”.

According to the Notification of the Department of Health, it said smoking cannabis in public for recreation was subject to a jail sentence of up to three months or a 25,000 baht (RM3230) fine or both.

The guidelines stated cannabis cultivation is legal but registering in the Food and Drug Administration’s ‘Plook Ganja’ application or via the government website is required.

It also stated carrying seeds or parts of the cannabis plant from and to Thailand for personal purposes was not permitted.

“Only domestic cannabis cultivated in Thailand has been removed from the narcotic drug list. However, imported cannabis plants are still considered on the narcotic list.

“Importing cannabis seeds requires permission from the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives,” it said.

The guide also explains that only cannabis health products approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are legal for sale. Medical cannabis products are available at public and private hospitals/ clinics and pharmacies.

“Tourists visiting Thailand are requested to follow Thailand’s cannabis regulations for safety reasons. When returning home, tourists should check the laws and regulations concerning the use and possession of cannabis and cannabis products in their home country,” it said.

On June 9, 2022, Thailand became the first country in Asia to decriminalise cannabis as FDA removed marijuana and hemp from the Category 5 narcotics list.

Meanwhile, Public Health Ministry’s deputy permanent secretary Dr Narong Apikulwanich said the guide would be translated into Chinese, Korean, Japanese and Russian languages.

“The ministry allows the use of cannabis and hemp for medical and research purposes, but still prohibits recreational use,” Narong said.

