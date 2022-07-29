Thailand reports second monkeypox infection

BANGKOK: Thailand reported second monkeypox case - a 47-year-old Thai man, Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.

Anutin who is also Deputy Prime Minister said the man who had sex with another man fell ill on July 12 and two-days later developed symptoms such as a high fever, pain and blisters on the body.

He said the patient decided to seek medical treatment a week later after he developed rash on the face and that subsequently spread to other parts of the body.

“The patient’s lab result came back positive on Tuesday. At present the man is treated at Vajira Hospital in Bangkok,” he said at a press conference on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the director-general of Disease Control Department Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong said the health authorities have identified 10 close contacts who shared a house with the man.

“The hospital took their blood sample for lab test and they are under observation for 21 days,” he said.

Dr Opas said the health authorities have stepped up contact tracing in bid to contain the spread of monkeypox in the kingdom.

Thailand reported first monkeypox infection – a 27-year-old Nigerian in the resort island of Phuket on July 18.

However, the man went on the run after being informed of the initial positive test result on July 18. He left his apartment and turned off his phone. He was later found in Phnom Penh last Saturday. — Bernama