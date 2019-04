BANGKOK: Thailand Election Commission (EC) ordered fresh polls at six polling stations and vote recount at two polling stations in the country following a mismatch in the number of voters turnout and ballots marked in the March 24 General Election.

EC Deputy Secretary-General, Sawaeng Boonmee said re-voting would be held at six polling stations in four provinces namely Lampang (two polling stations), Yasothon (two), Phetchabun (one) and Phitsanulok (one).

He said votes would be recounted in two polling stations in Nam Pong District of Khon Kaen province in northeast of Thailand.

“The decision came after we found the number of ballots did not match the number of voter turnout in these polling stations,“ he said at a media conference at EC headquarters, here today.

He added that the EC would announce the date of fresh polls, expected after the Songkran Festival, Thailand’s traditional New Year holiday.

On March 24, Thailand held its first general election after the 2014 military coup to elect 500 candidates to the House of Representatives, whereby 350 of them will be elected directly through constituency elections while 150 will be elected through party-list representation.

On the formula for party-list seat allocation, Sawaeng said it was under consideration.

“It is not finalised ... the recounting and re-voting in these polling stations would affect the 150 party-list seat allocation,“ he said.

The local media reported that there are two formulas to calculate the number of party-list members of parliament as it could result in different numbers of MP’s parties.

Last Thursday, the EC announced that Palang Pracharath that backed Prime Minister General Prayuth Chan-o-cha won 8.4 million votes while Pheu Thai, the party linked to former premier Thaksin Shinawatra trailed closely behind with 7.9 million votes followed by Future Forward (6.2 million), Democrat (3.9 million) and Bhumjaithai (3.7 million).

Pheu Thai won most constituency seats at 137 followed by Palang Pracharath 97 seats, Bhumjaithai (39), Democrat (33) and Future Forward Party (30).

The EC is expected to announce the official result on May 9. — Bernama