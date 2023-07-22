Thailand’s Pheu Thai seeks lawmakers' support for its PM candidate

BANGKOK: The eight-party coalition, led by Pheu Thai, the second-largest political party to win the election in Thailand, will ask legislators to back its nominee for prime minister when Parliament convenes on Thursday.

Pheu Thai Party leader Cholnan Srikaew (pix) said the coalition secured 312 of the 500 seats in the House of Representatives and it needs additional support to secure the necessary 375 votes of the 749-member bicameral Parliament.

“The coalition will seek additional support from the senate and parties.

“Pheu Thai has to work hard to muster support during the voting of prime minister... We have limited time,” he said at a press conference today.

Earlier, the eight-party coalition had met to strategise how to garner support to form a government.

This comes after MFP announced earlier today that it will allow its alliance partner, Pheu Thai, to form the next government after its leader Pita Limjaroenrat failed to get the backing of Parliament.

Pita failed to secure enough votes in his first bid to become prime minister on July 13. Six days later, his bid to become prime minister was rejected, ending his quest.

Meanwhile, Cholnan said MFP will nominate Pheu Thai’s prime ministerial candidate next Thursday.

Srettha Thavisin, a 60-year-old real estate magnate from Pheu Thai, is anticipated to be nominated for the position of chief executive of the nation.

Cholnan asserted that Pheu Thai will work to preserve the coalition when asked whether the party will dismantle it in order to gain power.

“However, if the coalition fails to form a coalition government, Pheu Thai will make the ultimate decision to form a new government,” he said. -Bernama