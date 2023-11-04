Thailand’s scorching hot weather to continue

BANGKOK: Thailand’s scorching hot weather is expected to continue this week as the temperature could touch 42 degree Celsius in the central and northern provinces this week.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, the central and northern part of Thailand would experience hot and hazy weather during the day, with some areas becoming very hot.

Besides that, it said there may be isolated thunderstorms with gusts of wind.

“The Bangna district of Bangkok will be the hottest place in Thailand on Wednesday with its heat index expected to hit 53.9 degree Celsius.

“Chonburi province east of Bangkok is the second-hottest place in the kingdom with the heat index expected soar to 52.3 degree Celsius,” it said.

The other three hottest areas in the kingdom are the resort island of Phuket with heat index of 49 degree Celsius, Phetchabun (46.8 degree Celsius), and Kosum Phisai district in Maha Sarakham (43.2 degree Celsius).

The heat index, also known as the apparent temperature, is what the temperature feels like to the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature and wind speed.

When the heat index is between between 27 and 32 degree Celsius – also known as caution level – heat exhaustion is possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

Heat exhaustion coupled with sunstroke, heat stroke, and heat cramps is possible when the temperature reachhes between 32 and 41 degrees Celsius (extreme caution).

At between 41-54 degrees Celsius (danger), it can lead to sunstroke, heat cramps and heat exhaustion.

It is when the temperature reaches more than 54 degree Celsius (extreme danger), that heatstroke or sunstroke is highly likely to happen.

The Meteorological Department urged the public to reduce outdoor activities and to stay indoors, drink plenty of water, and stay hydrated. - Bernama