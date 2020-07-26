Thailand seeks lasting solution in southern region despite peace talks disrupted by Covid-19

PATTANI: Thailand is committed to finding a peaceful and lasting solution to end decades of conflict in the troubled southern region although peace talks have been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Negotiations between the Thai government’s representatives, led by General Wanlop Rugsanaoh, and Southern Thailand’s most well-armed group, Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) - with former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Rahim Mohd Noor as its facilitator - have been suspended following the closure of the borders of both countries due to the pandemic.

However, Wanlop said they were still communicating with the facilitator (Rahim) and the BRN group via online.

“The peace negotiation must continue because it is a national agenda to stop terrorism in the troubled provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Songkhla through dialogues,” he told Bernama.

Wanlop said his team was looking for alternative ways to continue the talks should the Covid-19 pandemic prolong and a physical meeting could not be held.

The BRN declared a ceasefire on April 3, specifically to pave the way for people in the provinces affected by the virus access to medical and humanitarian aid.

Wanlop said incidents of terrorism in the troubled provinces had dropped since Thailand was hit by the pandemic in January.

“During the pandemic, we received a positive message from the BRN declaring a ceasefire and focused our efforts on combating Covid-19, in line with the call by the United Nations.

“However, we are still evaluating the cause for the reduced incidents of terrorism. Is it due to the pandemic or a result of the BRN’s announcement (to participate in peace talks)?” he said.

Wanlop had visited Southern Thailand from July 23-25 to gather feedback and suggestions from stakeholders, including local religious leaders as well as the local coordinating committee, to be tabled at the next meeting.

Peace talks between the Thai government and BRN, which were held in Kuala Lumpur in January and March, have renewed hopes of ending terrorism in Southern Thailand. The BRN delegation was led by Anas Abdulrahman.

Both parties have agreed that negotiation is the best way to resolve the armed conflict in the Muslim-majority provinces of Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat and Songkhla, which began in 2004 and claimed more than 7,000 lives so far. — Bernama