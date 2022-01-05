Thailand to assess post-New Year holiday’s Covid situation

BANGKOK: Thailand will assess the post-New Year holiday’s COVID-19 situation before making decision on necessary measures to stem new wave of infections.

Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said Prime Minister Prayut Chan o-cha is following the COVID-19 situation closely after the New Year holidays as the private and public sectors are resuming operations.

“The government will assess the situation including the number of new cases and deaths and the number of patients with severe symptoms before making an adjustment to existing measures,” he said in a statement.

Prayuth is expected to chair the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting on Friday to discuss important issues including the suspension of quarantine-free “Test & Go” programme, quarantine period for travellers entering Thailand, and the reopening of pubs and bars to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the kingdom.

Meanwhile, Bangkok Governor Asawin Kwanmuang said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has prepared medical staff, equipment, medication and patient beds in case there is a new surge of Omicron cases.

He said BMA has prepared 40 community isolation sites with about 5,000 beds to treat COVID-19 patients.

Besides that, the Department of Medical Services also prepared about 25,000 beds for patients in hospitals and field hospitals.

Over the last 24 hours, Thailand recorded 3,899 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths, bringing the total infections in the kingdom to 2,239, 475 cases and 21,769 fatalities.

To date, Thailand recorded 2,338 Omicron cases in 55 provinces.

Meanwhile, deputy spokesperson of CCSA Dr Sumanee Wacharasin warned the COVID-19 cases could hit ‘tens of thousands’ per day if people ignore COVID-19 preventive measures.

“The next two weeks will set the course of the spread,” she said. - Bernama