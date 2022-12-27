Thailand tourist arrivals hit 11.5 million mark

BANGKOK: Thailand has met its tourism target for 2022 as more than 11.5 million foreign tourists visited the kingdom, thus far.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said tourism sector is projected to generate 1.5 trillion baht (100 baht =RM12.76) in total tourism revenue or at 50 per cent of the pre-pandemic level seen in 2019.

“The return of foreign tourists together with domestic tourism recovery backed by several long weekends and tourism stimulus campaigns has helped (achieve tourist arrivals),” he said in a statement.

Yuthasak said TAT also expected that 3.14 million domestic trips will be made in Thailand during the New Year holiday between Dec to Jan 2, generating 11.2 billion baht in tourism revenue.

Thailand, one of Asia’s most popular travel destinations, was visited by nearly 40 million people in 2019.

However, the tourism industry almost collapsed due to the Covid-19 pandemic that forced the kingdom to introduce strict and costly entry requirements.

For 2023, Thailand is set to welcome at least 20 million tourists and generate tourism receipts of 2.38 trillion baht (US$64.5 billion).

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the number of tourist arrivals will rise further if Chinese tourists return.

Meanwhile, TAT announced that it would be hosting “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” New Year celebrations in Bangkok and Songkhla, and provide support for other events throughout the kingdom to conclude 2022.

The “Amazing Thailand Countdown 2023” as well as locally-organised New Year celebrations will be taking place throughout Thailand, in various locations in the Central, Northern, Northeastern, Eastern, and Southern regions as well as in the bustling capital city of Bangkok. - Bernama