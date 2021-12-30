Thailand urges all parties to end violence along Thai-Myanmar border

BANGKOK: Thailand calls for an end to violence in Myanmar as clashes fuel tensions along the Thai-Myanmar border.

Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Tanee Sangrat said Thailand hoped all parties involved will hold talks and settle their differences as soon as possible.

“Besides that, all parties must restore peace and stability along the border to ensure the people are safe and are able to carry on with the routines,” he said at a press conference here today.

Tanee said local authorities have been working with villagers along the Thai-Myanmar border in Tak province to provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar refugees.

Media reported on Christmas eve, 35 people were murdered and their bodies burned in Kayah State in Eastern Myanmar.

They include four children and two staff members of the humanitarian organisation Save the Children.

As Myanmar’s neighbor, Tanee said Thailand is concerned with the violence in many parts of Myanmar.

Meanwhile, Tanee said Thailand hoped ASEAN and its 2022 chair, Cambodia would bring positive progress to end Myanmar crisis. - Bernama