Thailand votes in favor of UN resolution on aggression against UA

BANGKOK: Thailand joined 140 countries to vote in favour of the 11th Emergency Special Session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly which adopted the resolution entitled “Aggression Against Ukraine”.

In the Explanation of Vote, permanent representative of Thailand to the United Nations Suriya Chindawongse said Thailand has carefully considered the draft and voted in support of the resolution because of the overriding importance.

He said Thailand held to the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter and those of international law, in particular respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and the non-use of force against States.

“Our support of the resolution also underlines our deep concerns for the plight of affected civilians and the humanitarian consequences of the hostilities and violence in the area.

“In this regard, we call on all parties to fully comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law.

“We are also concerned with the potential longer-term consequences on the rules-based international order, and renew our call towards peace and for all parties to enhance dialogue through various means to truly realise a peaceful settlement of the situation,” he said.

The resolution called “Aggression Against Ukraine” demands that “the Russian Federation immediately cease its use of force against Ukraine and to refrain from any further unlawful threat of use of force against any UN member state.”

The resolution was adopted by the 193-member UN General Assembly with 141 affirmative votes, 5 against and 35 abstentions.

The adoption comes after the General Assembly held its Emergency Special Session on the situation in Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday. - Bernama