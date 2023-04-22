Thickest volcano ash in decades lands on Kamchatka village

MOSCOW: A state of emergency has been declared near the Shiveluch volcano on the Russian peninsula of Kamchatka after the worst ashfall there in decades, reported German news agency dpa.

The village of Klyuchi and two other ash-affected localities were worst hit by the ash, the head of regional authority, Oleg Bondarenko, said on Saturday.

Under the state of emergency, the local authorities can restrict traffic and stop the work of businesses, for example, but also to expand their access to aid.

The giant volcano erupted on April 11, causing an ash plume rising as high as 20 kilometres into the air.

In the snow-covered region, a 20-centimetre-thick layer of grey volcanic ash covered cars, houses and roads, according to regional media reports.

Vulcanologists described it as the worst ashfall in 60 years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the week called for more to be done to help the people around the volcano.

The eruption created a huge crater with a diameter of more than one kilometre.

With a height of more than 3,000 metres, Shiveluch is one of the largest volcanoes on the peninsula, which is famous for its high geological activity. - Bernama