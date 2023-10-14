Thousands gather in London for pro-Palestine protest

LONDON: Thousands of demonstrators have gathered in central London on Saturday for a pro-Palestine protest, voicing their solidarity with the Palestinians and demanding an immediate end to Israeli airstrikes on Gaza.

The city’s streets were filled with a sea of demonstrators, with many holding placards that read “Free Palestine” and draped in the Palestinian flag, reported Anadolu Agency.

The protest, organised to raise awareness about the ongoing Palestine-Israel conflict in the region, has attracted a diverse crowd of people from various backgrounds and walks of life.

Palestinian ambassador to the United Kingdom (UK), Husam Zomlot, shared a video on X showing the flood of people into the London streets.

Israel has defied international calls to halt its offensive and has killed 2,215 people in Gaza, including 724 children and 458 women since Oct 7.

Israel has also cut water and electricity supplies to Gaza, worsening the blockaded enclave’s already dire humanitarian situation.

Home to nearly 2.2 million people, the Gaza Strip has already been reeling under a crippling Israeli siege since 2007. -Bernama-Anadolu