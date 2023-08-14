Thousands of New Zealanders use new pathway to apply for Australian citizenship

CANBERRA: Thousands of New Zealanders have applied for Australian citizenship in the first weeks since a new direct pathway was opened, reported Xinhua.

According to government data released on Sunday, more than 15,000 New Zealanders living in Australia have applied to become citizens since major changes to the process took effect on July 1.

Under the changes, which Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced in April, New Zealanders meeting some eligibility requirements can become citizens without first becoming permanent residents in Australia.

The change overturned a 2001 move that stripped New Zealanders of their direct pathway to Australian citizenship, instead granting them access to a special category visa that allowed them to live in Australia but not access student loans or welfare support.

The lack of a direct pathway for New Zealanders had become a point of contention between the two nations in recent years.

Releasing figures on the uptake of the new pathway, Immigration Minister Andrew Giles said about 500 applicants have already passed their citizenship test and will become citizens at upcoming ceremonies.

“Australia and New Zealand share a common bond,“ he was quoted by the Guardian Australia.

“Fifteen thousand of our closest friends have applied to become Aussies in only 40 days since the Albanese government’s change to create a fairer pathway to citizenship for New Zealanders in our community.”

Of all the people who have applied to become Australian citizens since July 1, about half were from New Zealand.

The state of Queensland was home to the most New Zealanders applying through the new pathway, followed by Victoria and New South Wales. - Bernama