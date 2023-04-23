Three dead near Hanover after train crashes into car at crossing

BERLIN: Three people were killed when a train collided with a car at a level crossing near Hanover, a police spokeswoman told dpa on Sunday morning in response to a query.

The three victims were in the car at the time of the accident. The driver was 22 years old. The two passengers were young women but it was not clear how old they were, she said.

The car had driven onto the level crossing even though the barrier was closed, according to the spokeswoman. She said there was a half-barrier at the crossing that did not span the whole breadth of the road.

The regional train hit the car “at full speed,“ she said.

The crash occurred north of Neustadt am Rübenberg, near the B6 trunk road, according to the Neue Presse online news site. The train was a double-decker regional train. - Bernama