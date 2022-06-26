Three die in Sao Paulo plane crash

MEXICO CITY: Three people died when a light aircraft crashed in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, the local fire services reported, according to Sputnik.

The accident occurred on Saturday in the municipality of Salto de Pirapora.

Local firefighters said on social media that the plane caught fire after the crash, resulting in the death of three people.

According to local media reports, the aircraft crashed when it lost speed, hit a power line and crashed in a eucalyptus grove. On board were a married couple and an employee of their waste collection company. - Bernama