Three gunmen killed in attack on office of Nigeria’s electoral body

KANO (Nigeria): Gunmen launched an attack Monday on the office of Nigeria’s Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and three of the attackers were killed, according to police.

Speaking by phone to Anadolu Agency, Imo state police spokesman Michael Abbatam confirmed the incident in the capital Owerri.

“Gunmen launched an attack on the INEC office in Owerri, Imo state, but the joint security team was able to repel them and killed three of the attackers,” said Abbatam.

He declined to provide the identities of the gunmen, but sources in the state said under anonymity that the attackers were believed to be members of a separatist group.

Police said the electoral commission’s office was damaged during the attack by a firebomb and two firebombs were recovered from the scene.

No arrests were made, according to Abbatam.

A number of weapons were recovered including AK-47 rifles and pump-action guns as well as eight vehicles.

Abbatam confirmed that many of the gunmen escaped with bullet wounds, but they managed to torch one police vehicle.

Last week, an INEC office in the Orlu local government area of the state was attacked by gunmen.

Suspected gunmen had similarly torched the electoral commission’s offices in Ebonyi, Osun and Ogun states within the past month, raising fears that some people were plotting to derail the holding of the 2023 elections when the country will choose a new president who will succeed Muhammadu Buhari. - Bernama