Three injured in stabbing incident at Australian National University

CANBERRA: Three people have been hospitalised with injuries following an alleged stabbing incident at the Australian National University (ANU) in the country’s capital on Monday, state media reported.

Xinhua quoted the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) report that police and ambulance personnel were called to the ANU campus in Canberra at approximately 2.45 pm local time on Monday regarding the stabbing incident.

A spokesperson for Australian Capital Territory (ACT) Policing told the ABC that three people were taken to hospital and that one person is in custody in relation to the incident.

Of those who were taken to hospital, two suffered stab wounds and a third was allegedly assaulted.

In a statement posted on social media, ANU asked people to stay away from Fellows Oval at its campus in the central Canberra suburb of Acton.

“There has been an incident on campus,“ it said.

“Police are at the scene and have the situation under control, with an individual in custody.”

The ABC reported that neither police nor the university were able to confirm if anyone involved in the incident was an ANU student or staff member. - Bernama