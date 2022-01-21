Three South Korean drugmakers to produce Merck’s Covid-19 pill

SEOUL: Three South Korean companies are among 27 drugmakers chosen to produce low-cost versions of Merck & Co.’s COVID-19 pill for low- and-middle-income countries, the Medicines Patent Pool (MPP) and Seoul’s health ministry said Thursday.

The UN-backed public health organisation announced that it signed sublicense agreements with 27 generic drug manufacturers, including South Korea’s Celltrion Inc., Hanmi Pharm Co. and Dongbang FTL, to produce the oral antiviral medication molnupiravir to be supplied to 105 countries.

Celltrion will make the finished drug and Dongbang FTL will produce ingredients, while Hanmi will produce both, according to Yonhap news agency.

The MPP, which works to increase access to and facilitate the development of life-saving medicines for low- and middle-income countries, signed a licensing agreement with the US drugmaker last year to boost global access for molnupiravir.

The South Korean government vowed active support for the pharmaceutical companies by easing regulations and establishing a consultative entity involving government ministries and companies, Yonhap reported.

“The companies that were offered the sublicense successfully demonstrated their ability to meet MPP’s requirements related to production capacity, regulatory compliance, and the ability to meet international standards for quality-assured medicines,“ the MPP said.

“This is a critical step toward ensuring global access to an urgently needed COVID-19 treatment and we are confident that, as manufacturers are working closely with regulatory authorities, the anticipated treatments will be rapidly available in LMICs,“ it added.

The MPP’s list of the generic manufacturers also includes 10 Indian and two Chinese firms, and 13 out of the 27 companies will produce both raw ingredients and the finished drug, according to the MPP. - Bernama