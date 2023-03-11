Three stranded in sea saved by Indonesian rescue agency, later arrested for piracy

JAKARTA: The Indonesian Navy arrested three individuals who were initially rescued on Monday by Basarnas search and rescue agency after they were stranded in sea due to rogue waves, but investigations later raised suspicions on their seafaring activities.

The three were suspected of piracy activities in the Malacca and Singapore Straits after authorities did not find any fishing related equipment on their boat, according to the Tanjung Balai Karimun Naval Base in Riau Province.

On Wednesday, navy personnel visited Pongkar village to interrogate the three who confessed of their activities. Two others are also being pursued.

“Three of them are now suspected of involvement in piracy crimes in the straits,” its Naval officer, Major P. Panjaitan, stated in a statement.

They revealed their tactics, which include recruiting local villagers and selecting ships as targets using a ship information application.

Authorities are currently conducting further investigations on legal action against the trio. -Bernama