Three US military confirmed dead in chopper crash off Australian coast

MOSCOW: Three US marines have been confirmed dead in a helicopter crash off the coast of Australia, the Australian Northern Territory police said on Sunday, adding that a total of 23 people were on board the aircraft, reported Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, Sky News Australia reported that a V-22 Osprey military helicopter crashed during the Predators Run exercises off the coast of the northern Australian city of Darwin. Some people were feared dead and the drills were suspended, the report said.

“The information at this time confirms that there have been 23 people involved in the crash, with five injured marines sent to Royal Darwin Hospital. Three people have been confirmed deceased,“ the police statement read.

No Australians were involved in the incident, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Additional police and defence forces were brought to the crash site to support recovery efforts, the ABC broadcaster reported. -Bernama