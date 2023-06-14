Three-year-old tested positive for drugs after drinking mineral water

JAKARTA: A three-year-old boy in East Kalimantan tested positive for drugs after drinking mineral water given to him by his neighbour.

Samarinda Police Commissioner Ary Fadli in a statement stated that the urine screening test conducted found the victim positive for syabu.

At the time of the incident on June 6, the victim who was taken by his mother to visit a neighbour was given half a bottle of mineral water because he was thirsty.

According to sources, the child’s mother suspected something was amiss when her child exhibited unusual behaviour after consuming the mineral water, like not eating or sleeping for days.

The victim’s mother, who was worried about her son’s condition, asked about the mineral water that was given to him and her neighbour said that it was brought from her work canteen.

The boy was then taken to the Atma Husada Mahakam Hospital for examination.

According to Ary, the neighbour initially said that she did not know the content of the mineral water, however the investigation found that the mineral water bottle had been used to smoke syabu.

The 51-year-old female neighbour was arrested on June 11 for drug abuse and violating child protection laws and faces a 10-year prison sentence.

The victim’s condition is now gradually recovering after being treated in hospital and is still being monitored by the National Narcotics Agency rehabilitation centre. - Bernama