NEW DELHI: The number of tigers in India increased by 750 in the last four years to 2976, Xinhua news quoted the country’s Environment and Forest Minister Prakash Javadekar as saying in the Parliament’s Upper House Rajya Sabha Monday.

“Earlier, the country’s tiger count was 2226. Now the tiger count is 2976. We must be proud of our whole ecological system. Tigers have increased by 750 in last four years,“ Javadekar said in reply to a question raised in the House.

The minister said that lions, tigers, elephants and rhinos were India’s assets, and if reports of any deaths from viruses surface, special investigations were conducted to ascertain facts.

About the decline of the forest cover in certain areas in the country, the minister said that there would be a new survey of 2019-20 by the month-end. — Bernama