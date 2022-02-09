Tigers might disappear in Laos: WWF

VIENTIANE: Without recorded evidence of tigers in Laos’ forests for almost a decade, a new report from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has said the animal could be extinct.

According to Vietnam news agency (VNA), WWF’s new Impact on Tiger Recovery 2010-2022 Report emphasised the need for urgent action in tiger recovery, particularly in Laos where tigers could well have disappeared.

Laos is one of the 13 countries in the world where endangered tigers remain in the wild. However, despite extensive searches and the use of wildlife cameras, none of them have been spotted anywhere in Laos for almost 10 years.

In spite of large forested areas and suitable habitat, the local tigers’ prey and tigers themselves have been hunted to the brink of extinction, it added. — Bernama