TikTok users warned to clean up their act

THE Cambodian Ministry of Interior’s Information Technology Department has issued a warning for users of TikTok and other social media to stop producing “immoral” content.

Making the announcement on its Facebook page, the IT department said it has observed people using the platform in violation of the Kingdom’s laws and Khmer social ethics. It gave examples of videos with obscene gestures and language, pornographic images, disinformation, defamation and inciting social unrest.

Lieutenant General Chea Pov, director of the Ministry of Interior’s Anti-Cybercrime Department said: “On behalf of the department, I appeal to users of social media, if they see immoral videos, please do not share or pay attention to them.”

He added that posting immoral videos would dishonour the Kingdom and affect national security.

“We have warned users many times that it is illegal to edit pictures of other people,” Lt Gen Pov said. “Users must be careful not to share or comment on immoral videos. We will take legal action if they persist in posting and distributing them.”

Lt Gen Pov recommended that users should make an effort to look for videos that respect life, encourage knowledge and teach good business practices. “Immoral videos cause drama which could cause harm apart from being illegal,” he said.

Ros Sopheap, executive director of Gender and Development of Cambodia (GDC), said yesterday that when the Ministry of Interior or the government sees activities which are not appropriate, they can investigate to find out if the activities harm society.

She said that after they research the activities, the ministry will make a decision whether or not to prosecute.

“When the government takes action, the ministry will usually educate people to understand good ethics in order to help develop society and follow the right path,” Sopheap said.

“According to the principles of human rights, people have the right to do everything but not to harm others. Democracy is the right to act, the right to speak, but also under the rule of law and the principles of human rights,” she said.

Aslina, a TikTok user, said that she had not known about the ministry’s warning not to post immoral videos.

“Watching TikTok has helped reduce my stress and boredom,” she said. However, Aslina said that she supports the ministry’s warning about posting immoral videos on social media.

“It is a bad example for the next generation and has bad effects for society,” she said.

TikTok, known in China as Douyin, is a video-sharing social networking service owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The social media platform is used to make a variety of short-form videos, from genres like dance, comedy and education, that have a duration from three seconds to one minute. — Khmer Times