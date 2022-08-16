Toddler hurt by bullet in Northen Italy

ROME: A two-year-old boy was accidentally and seriously shot by a bullet fired by a security guard in the street of a small town near Brescia in northern Italy on Sunday night.

The toddler was at the window of his home when the shot hit him, according to Italian news agency (ANSA).

The security guard is believed to have been showing off his shooting ability to two nephews by firing at road signs, it reported local sources said.

A ballistics report has been ordered to trace the trajectory of the bullet.

The incident happened in the town of Cortefranca.

The small boy is in serious condition in hospital.

Police said the guard may face charges of reckless endangerment. - Bernama