  1. World

Tokyo orders evacuation of 210,000 residents due to heavy rains

Passersby wearing protective face masks walk in front of an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei share average, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2022. REUTERSPIXPassersby wearing protective face masks walk in front of an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei share average, amid the coronavirus disease pandemic, in Tokyo, Japan July 14, 2022. REUTERSPIX

TOKYO: The Japanese authorities have ordered the evacuation of 12,000 residents of the city of Sendai in the Japanese eastern prefecture of Miyagi due to heavy rains, reported Sputnik.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK on Saturday, heavy rainfalls engulfed almost all of Japan from the northern regions to the southwest. Up to 100 millimeters of rain fell in an hour in some areas of Miyagi Prefecture.

The evacuation order is the fourth of five possible threat levels in Japan, which means that citizens are recommended to evacuate to a safe place. — Bernama