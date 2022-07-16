Tokyo orders evacuation of 210,000 residents due to heavy rains

TOKYO: The Japanese authorities have ordered the evacuation of 12,000 residents of the city of Sendai in the Japanese eastern prefecture of Miyagi due to heavy rains, reported Sputnik.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK on Saturday, heavy rainfalls engulfed almost all of Japan from the northern regions to the southwest. Up to 100 millimeters of rain fell in an hour in some areas of Miyagi Prefecture.

The evacuation order is the fourth of five possible threat levels in Japan, which means that citizens are recommended to evacuate to a safe place. — Bernama