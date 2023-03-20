Top Palestinian jihad militant killed by Israel in Syria

GAZA: The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) movement accused Israel of killing one of its top militants, a member of the group’s armed wing known as Al-Quds Brigades, in Damascus countryside on Sunday.

In a press statement sent to Xinhua, the movement said, “the leader and engineer, Ramzi Al-Aswad, was killed in the countryside of Damascus due to a cowardly assassination at the hands of the agents of the Israeli enemy”.

Al-Aswad, 31, is a Palestinian refugee whose family left the northern Israeli city of Haifa in 1948 and settled in a refugee camp in Syria, where he joined the organisation as a young man, it said.

Mourning Al-Aswad and holding Israel responsible “for this treacherous crime”, it said that the group “will continue to confront the enemy and respond to all its crimes committed against our people and our resistance”. - Bernama