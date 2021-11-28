Tourism Malaysia gears up to woo Indonesian travellers

JAKARTA: Tourism Malaysia welcomes fully vaccinated Indonesian travellers to Langkawi, after nearly two years of border closures due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year holiday, travellers can spend quality time with family and friends on the island without the need to undergo 14-day mandatory quarantine.

Spearheading the promotional campaign in Indonesia, is Tourism Malaysia Jakarta Deputy Director, Haryanty Abu Bakar.

She said the agency has received very positive responses from Indonesian travel agents since the Langkawi Travel Bubble was announced.

“They’re excited and want to know more about the programme,” she told Bernama, adding that its current virtual travel mart roadshows will be intensified with the help of 200 travel agents across Indonesia.

Tourism Malaysia has so far conducted roadshows in Yogyakarta, Jakarta and its surrounding areas.

Elaborating further, she said Indonesian travellers have to produce a booking confirmation from a registered travel agent, printed return flight tickets as well as travel and medical insurance coverage of US$80,000.

In accordance with the government’s regulations, Haryanty stressed that they should also provide a negative RT-PCR Covid-19 test result or do their test upon arrival at the airport.

They are free to join all activities on the island including shopping and sightseeing if the result is negative.

“Indonesia travellers are allowed to travel to any allowed states in Malaysia after a seven-day stay except areas declared as under the Enhanced Movement Control Order.

“They can choose whether to use a tour package under a tour operator registered and licensed with Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture or continue the holiday as a Free Independent Traveller,” Haryanty said.

Before the pandemic, she said 3.6 million Indonesian tourists travelled to Malaysia in 2019.

-Bernama