Tourist plane carrying three crashes in W. France

PARIS: A tourist plane with three people on board crashed Tuesday in France’s western department of Loire-Atlantique, Xinhua quoted local media report.

According to France Bleu, the plane reportedly disappeared around Tuesday afternoon between Nantes and La Baule, Department of Loire-Atlantique.

Firefighters have found debris from the plane three to four metres deep in the sea. But the rescue operation was suspended on Tuesday evening due to unfavourable weather conditions, local authorities said.

So far, there’s no official announcement about the retrieval of victims.

The Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) in France has already announced to open an investigation to the accident. - Bernama