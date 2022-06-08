Tourists to Japan must use face masks, get medical insurance

TOKYO: The Japan Tourism Agency on Tuesday released guidelines for foreign tourists, demanding travel agencies ask tour participants to wear face masks and have medical insurance.

The guidelines note that tourists refusing to follow the measures may be denied the opportunity to participate in Japan tours, reported Jiji Press.

The government agency compiled the guidelines as Japan is slated to resume the acceptance of tourists from abroad on Friday, after a pandemic-induced hiatus. For the time being, only those on escorted package tours from areas where Covid-19 infection risks are low will be allowed into the country.

The guidelines also demand keeping activity records of tourists, including where they sat on transportation facilities.

If tour participants test positive for Covid-19, travel agencies will identify people who were close contacts, based on such records. Other tour participants will be allowed to continue with their tours.

The guidelines are based on the results of trial tours to confirm whether it is possible to respond appropriately to tourists testing positive for Covid-19.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Tourism Minister Tetsuo Saito said the guidelines being fully understood and observed “will lead to the smooth restart of tourism to Japan and an expansion later of the acceptance” of foreign tourists. — Bernama