Traffic south of Moscow still restricted after Wagner mutiny

MOSCOW: A day after the end of Russian mercenary group Wagner’s motorised advance on Moscow from Rostov-on-Don, traffic on the highway south of the capital remained partially disrupted on Sunday, said German news agency (dpa).

Obstructions affected the surrounds of Moscow and the Tula region to the south of the capital, the Avtodor state road supervisory authority wrote on its Telegram channel.

In other regions, the restrictions had meanwhile been lifted, according to the authorities, and road traffic was moving freely.

In the power struggle between Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and the Russian leadership, several columns of armoured vehicles of the mercenaries had driven from Rostov towards Moscow on Saturday.

To slow their advance, regional authorities hastily set up roadblocks and also tore up the roads in some in some locations. The mercenaries broke off the uprising in the evening after mediation by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko. - Bernama