Train passengers evacuated after fire breaks out in Austrian mountain tunnel

FRITZENS (Austria): Several hundred passengers had to be evacuated from a train which caught fire in a tunnel in the Austrian province of Tyrol, reported German news agency (dpa).

Emergency services said 370 passengers had to be evacuated from the night train, which was travelling from Innsbruck to Amsterdam and Hamburg late on Wednesday.

According to emergency services, damage to the overhead line in the Terfens rail tunnel caused a fire in one or more vehicles that were being transported on a car-carrier wagon.

Police said about 50 people suffered minor injuries or smoke inhalation. No serious injuries were reported. - Bernama