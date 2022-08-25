Tropical cyclone Ma-on leaves 3 dead, 4 injured in Philippines

MANILA: The Philippine government said Thursday that the tropical cyclone Ma-on that battered the main Luzon island this week left at least three people dead and injured four others in the country.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said the deaths were tallied in two regions in the northern Philippines where Ma-on made landfall on Tuesday morning and one in the Bicol region in the southern tip of Luzon, Xinhua reported.

It said Ma-on affected nearly 50,000 people in almost 400 villages. Blowing maximum winds of 110 km per hour with gusts of up to 150 km per hour, Ma-on flooded roads, damaged houses, and cut communications and power lines in its path.

Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos suspended classes at all levels and government work in Metro Manila and six other provinces on Tuesday and Wednesday due to the risk posed by Ma-on.

Ma-on, which blew away from the Philippines on Wednesday morning, was the sixth tropical cyclone to hit this Southeast Asian country this year.

The Philippines is one of the most disaster-prone countries globally, mainly due to its location in the Pacific Ring of Fire and Pacific typhoon belt.

On average, this archipelagic country experiences 20 typhoons yearly, some of which are intense and destructive.

In April, the tropical storm Megi hit the Philippines and triggered landslides and flooding, leaving 224 people dead and 147 others missing. - Bernama