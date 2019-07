BANGKOK: The tropical storm Mun is expected to cause rainstorms in Thailand until tomorrow, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

Its director-general, Phuwieng Prakhammintara said the tropical storm Mun was over the Gulf of Tonkin, due 290km southeast of Hanoi, Vietnam with maximum wind speed of about 65kmh at 4pm today.

He said Mun was moving west-northwest at a speed 15kmh and expected to make landfall in upper Vietnam tonight.

“Torrential rain with strong winds are also possible over Thailand, especially in the north, northeast, central and east.

“People should be aware of the severe conditions which may cause flash floods,“ he said in a statement today.

He also urged travellers to follow the weather updates closely.

Phuwieng said strong winds with waves up to 2m to 3m-high were expected in the thundershower areas following stronger southwest monsoon across the Andaman Sea and Gulf of Thailand.

“The weather conditions are dangerous and small boats should remain inshore,“ he added.

According to US-based weather station AccuWeather, a tropical depression that formed in the South China Sea on Monday strengthened into tropical storm Mun on Tuesday and would bring days of heavy rainfall to parts of China and Vietnam this week.

This tropical storm is expected to cause flooding and mudslides in China and Vietnam during the same period. — Bernama