WASHINGTON: United States (US) President Donald Trump’s campaign team has announced that they have filed a motion to nullify the election results in the state of Georgia, according to Sputnik News Agency.

“Trump campaign files election contest in Georgia,“ the statement said on Friday.

The campaign said “tens of thousands” of illegally cast ballots that it documented in Georgia should render the election results “null and void.”

On another development, Sputnik reported that Trump has ordered moving almost all US troops out of Somalia.

“The President of the United States has ordered the Department of Defense and the United States Africa Command to reposition the majority of personnel and assets out of Somalia by early 2021,“ the statement from Defence Department said.

The Department said some troops may be reassigned to other regions outside of East Africa.

“However, the remaining forces will be repositioned from Somalia into neighboring countries in order to allow cross-border operations by both US and partner forces to maintain pressure against violent extremist organizations operating in Somalia,“ the statement added. — Bernama