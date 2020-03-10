Trump may have been exposed to Covid-19

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Mike Pence said Monday he was unaware if Donald Trump (pix) had been tested for the novel coronavirus after it emerged that several lawmakers were exposed to the virus before meeting the president.

“I honestly don’t know the answer to the question, but we’ll refer that question and we will get you an answer from the White House physician very quickly,“ Pence told reporters.

“I have not been tested for the coronavirus,“ Pence said in response to an earlier question. – AFP