Trump may skip arraignment in Georgia case on September 6

MOSCOW: Former US President Donald Trump may not attend a court hearing scheduled for September 6 in Fulton County, the US state of Georgia, reported Sputnik.

According to the CBS News broadcaster on Wednesday, citing sources, Trump is reportedly considering skipping the arraignment, but has not yet filed a waiver with the court.

The report said it would be the first time Trump might not show up in person for his arraignment in the four criminal cases initiated against him on the basis of 13 alleged criminal offences.

Meanwhile, several of Trump’s 18 co-defendants have waived their formal arraignments and pleaded not guilty, which allows them to avoid in-person attendance of the hearing, the report added.

Trump and the co-defendants all surrendered at the Fulton County jail last week, with all but one of them free on bond agreements. The co-defendants will also be arraigned on September 6 but at a later time.

The former US leader is facing criminal charges in Georgia for his alleged role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. The legal cases also come amid Trump’s re-election bid in the 2024 US presidential election.-Bernama